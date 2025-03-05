Live updates,

LIVE: Israel slams Egypt’s Gaza plan, Hamas welcomes call for elections

Arab leaders say the $53bn reconstruction plan would not displace Palestinians from Gaza, unlike Trump’s proposal.

a man carries a board over a destroyed home
Video Duration 01 minutes 48 seconds 01:48

Arab leaders adopt Gaza reconstruction plan in Egypt summit

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 5 Mar 2025
  • Arab leaders unanimously agree on a five-year $53bn plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians, to counter US President Donald Trump’s proposal to “take over” the coastal enclave.
  • Israel, which is maintaining a blockade on all food, medicine and aid into Gaza, has slammed the proposal, but the White House said Trump welcomes the “input from our Arab partners”.