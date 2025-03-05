Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel slams Egypt’s Gaza plan, Hamas welcomes call for elections
Arab leaders say the $53bn reconstruction plan would not displace Palestinians from Gaza, unlike Trump’s proposal.
- Arab leaders unanimously agree on a five-year $53bn plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians, to counter US President Donald Trump’s proposal to “take over” the coastal enclave.
- Israel, which is maintaining a blockade on all food, medicine and aid into Gaza, has slammed the proposal, but the White House said Trump welcomes the “input from our Arab partners”.