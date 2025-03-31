Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 64 in Gaza on Eid; bodies of 14 missing medics recovered
The bodies of 14 first responders were found buried a week after Israeli forces fired on them.
- Palestinian officials say Israeli forces have killed at least 64 people, including children, in Gaza on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.
- The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has recovered the bodies of eight medics, five civil defence workers and a UN employee, a week after their vehicles came under Israeli fire near Rafah in southern Gaza.