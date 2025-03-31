Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 64 in Gaza on Eid; bodies of 14 missing medics recovered

The bodies of 14 first responders were found buried a week after Israeli forces fired on them.

people crowd around an ambulance at dusk
Video Duration 02 minutes 04 seconds 02:04

‘Eid of Sadness’: Gaza marks festival amid Israeli bombings, lack of food

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 31 Mar 2025
  • Palestinian officials say Israeli forces have killed at least 64 people, including children, in Gaza on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.
  • The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has recovered the bodies of eight medics, five civil defence workers and a UN employee, a week after their vehicles came under Israeli fire near Rafah in southern Gaza.