LIVE: Israel accused of war crimes for blocking all aid into war-torn Gaza
Netanyahu says new weapons will help ‘finish the job’ as Israel blocks all ‘goods and supplies’ from reaching Gaza.
- Palestinians in Gaza fear hunger and starvation during Ramadan after Israel blocked all humanitarian aid into the enclave, with one woman in the Jabalia refugee camp warning “there will be famine and chaos”.
- The United Nations and countries around the world condemned the Israeli move, with Egypt, Qatar and Jordan calling it a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement and humanitarian laws.