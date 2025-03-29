Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills almost 900 since breaking Gaza ceasefire – Ministry
Death toll mounts in Gaza as UN agencies warns of severe hunger due to Israel’s military blockade of devastated territory.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The Ministry of Health in Gaza said Israeli attacks have killed 896 people and wounded 1,984 in the territory since Israel broke a ceasefire with Hamas on March 18, 2025.
- Israel has bombed Beirut for the first time since a ceasefire was agreed upon in November with Hezbollah, while two people were injured in continuing Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon.