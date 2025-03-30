Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 24 in Gaza; Hamas accepts new truce by Egypt, Qatar
Israel puts forward counter-proposal’ in mediated truce talks as Palestinians in Gaza observe Eid under Israeli blockade
- Israeli forces launch a new ground assault on Rafah in southern Gaza as the death toll from Israel’s attacks on Saturday rises to 24.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says Israel has submitted a ‘counter-proposal’ after Hamas said it had accepted a new ceasefire plan put forward by Egypt and Qatar.