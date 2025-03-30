Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 24 in Gaza; Hamas accepts new truce by Egypt, Qatar

Israel puts forward counter-proposal’ in mediated truce talks as Palestinians in Gaza observe Eid under Israeli blockade

smoke rises from a building
Video Duration 07 minutes 42 seconds 07:42

Gaza City resident describes severe shortages as Israeli bombs rain down

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 30 Mar 2025
  • Israeli forces launch a new ground assault on Rafah in southern Gaza as the death toll from Israel’s attacks on Saturday rises to 24.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says Israel has submitted a ‘counter-proposal’ after Hamas said it had accepted a new ceasefire plan put forward by Egypt and Qatar.