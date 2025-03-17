Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live news: Advocates demand answers after Venezuelans deported
Rights groups seek information after US sends more than 230 alleged gang members to El Salvador despite court order.
- Rights advocates are demanding answers after the Trump administration deported hundreds of Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador despite a US court order.
- President Donald Trump and his top officials have defended the deportations, saying – without evidence – that those targeted were members of the Tren de Aragua gang.