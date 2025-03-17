Live updates,

Trump live news: Advocates demand answers after Venezuelans deported

Rights groups seek information after US sends more than 230 alleged gang members to El Salvador despite court order.

Salvadoran police escort a handcuffed man deported from the United States
[Handout/Press secretary for El Salvador's president via Reuters]
By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours
Published On 17 Mar 2025
  • Rights advocates are demanding answers after the Trump administration deported hundreds of Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador despite a US court order.
  • President Donald Trump and his top officials have defended the deportations, saying – without evidence – that those targeted were members of the Tren de Aragua gang.