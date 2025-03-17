Live updates,

LIVE: US keeps up attacks on Yemen’s Houthis; Israel-Hamas talks continue

Five children are among the dead in Yemen as Gaza truce talks continue amid Israeli blockade.

Published On 17 Mar 2025
  • Yemen’s Houthis report new raids on the Red Sea port of Hodeidah as the death toll from US attacks rises to 53. The victims include five children.
  • US officials pledge to keep hitting Houthi-led areas of Yemen until the rebel group backs down on its threat to resume attacks on Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea.