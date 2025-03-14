Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 2 in Gaza; UN slams genocidal attacks on women’s health
Israeli forces kill 2 children in Gaza as UN accuses Israel of targeting women’s healthcare and using sexual violence as a war strategy.
- Israeli forces launch more attacks on Gaza, killing at least two children in Gaza City and Beit Lahiya, as negotiations continue in Doha over the fate of the ceasefire.
- UN experts say Israel has carried out “genocidal acts” against Palestinians by systematically destroying women’s healthcare facilities during its war on Gaza and using sexual violence as a war strategy.