LIVE: Israel kills 2 in Gaza; UN slams genocidal attacks on women’s health

Israeli forces kill 2 children in Gaza as UN accuses Israel of targeting women’s healthcare and using sexual violence as a war strategy.

Displaced Palestinian children push into a queue to get a portion of cooked food from a charity kitchen in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, ahead of the iftar fast-breaking meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on March 9, 2025.
What were Israel’s ‘genocidal acts’ against reproductive health in Gaza?

By Alastair McCready
Published On 14 Mar 2025
  • Israeli forces launch more attacks on Gaza, killing at least two children in Gaza City and Beit Lahiya, as negotiations continue in Doha over the fate of the ceasefire.
  • UN experts say Israel has carried out “genocidal acts” against Palestinians by systematically destroying women’s healthcare facilities during its war on Gaza and using sexual violence as a war strategy.