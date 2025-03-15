Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli attacks kill 5 in north Gaza, shelling hits southern Rafah
Deadly attacks on Palestinians in Gaza continue as Hamas accuses Israeli PM of fearing successful implementation of ceasefire.
- Four Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli drone strike on Gaza City, and a fisherman was killed by Israel’s navy off the coast; Israeli tank and gunboat fire has been reported in the southern Rafah area.
- The US has proposed a “bridge” plan to extend the ceasefire in Gaza into April and allow time to negotiate a permanent end to Israel’s war on the territory.