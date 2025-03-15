Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli attacks kill 5 in north Gaza, shelling hits southern Rafah

Deadly attacks on Palestinians in Gaza continue as Hamas accuses Israeli PM of fearing successful implementation of ceasefire.

Relatives mourn four Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City on Friday despite a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel [Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu]
By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 15 Mar 2025
  • Four Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli drone strike on Gaza City, and a fisherman was killed by Israel’s navy off the coast; Israeli tank and gunboat fire has been reported in the southern Rafah area.
  • The US has proposed a “bridge” plan to extend the ceasefire in Gaza into April and allow time to negotiate a permanent end to Israel’s war on the territory.