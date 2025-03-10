Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel cuts off Gaza’s electricity supply ahead of truce talks
Hamas says Israel is trying to ‘impose a new roadmap’ and is using cuts to electricity, food, as ‘cheap blackmail’.
- Israeli negotiators are due in Doha today, as mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the United States try to revive the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.
- Hamas condemns Israel’s decision to cut off Gaza’s electricity supply – a move that threatens the enclave’s only desalination plant – accusing it of “cheap and unacceptable blackmail”.