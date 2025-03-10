Live updates,

LIVE: Israel cuts off Gaza’s electricity supply ahead of truce talks

Hamas says Israel is trying to ‘impose a new roadmap’ and is using cuts to electricity, food, as ‘cheap blackmail’.

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 10 Mar 2025
  • Israeli negotiators are due in Doha today, as mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the United States try to revive the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.
  • Hamas condemns Israel’s decision to cut off Gaza’s electricity supply – a move that threatens the enclave’s only desalination plant – accusing it of “cheap and unacceptable blackmail”.