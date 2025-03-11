Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel ‘starving’ Gaza as Houthis threaten to resume Red Sea attacks
Israel’s siege leaves Gaza in darkness and cut off from food, medicines and water as deadline set by Houthis set to expire.
- Qatar and Jordan say that Israel is aiming to “impose starvation” on Gaza by tightening its siege, as the enclave falls into darkness following Israel’s electricity cuts.
- Hamas says Israeli troops are still occupying the border area between Gaza and Egypt, preventing outside help from reaching Gaza, despite Israel saying it would leave the Philadelphi Corridor under the ceasefire deal.