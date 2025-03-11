Live updates,

LIVE: Israel ‘starving’ Gaza as Houthis threaten to resume Red Sea attacks

Israel’s siege leaves Gaza in darkness and cut off from food, medicines and water as deadline set by Houthis set to expire.

epa11954100 Internally displaced Palestinian children push themselves in line to receive a portion of food from a charity kitchen before the iftar meal, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, 10 March, 2025. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
Internally displaced Palestinian children wait to receive a portion of food from a charity kitchen before the iftar meal, in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, on March 10, 2025 [Haitham Imad/EPA]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 11 Mar 2025