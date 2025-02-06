Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Trump’s Gaza plan condemned as Palestinians pledge to ‘never leave’
Palestinians in Gaza have rejected Trump’s proposal as UN chief Guterres warned against ‘any form of ethnic cleansing’.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have said they would “never leave, no matter what”, after US President Donald Trump proposed the US would “take over” Gaza and relocate Palestinians from there “permanently”.
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has partially walked back Trump’s remarks, saying he meant countries like Egypt and Jordan would “accept Palestinian refugees temporarily”.