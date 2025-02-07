Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Trump sanctions ICC, as countries warn Gaza plan will cause chaos
Egypt says Trump’s plan to displace millions of Palestinians from Gaza will ‘incite a return of fighting’, while Jordan has warned it will spread chaos throughout the Middle East.
- President Trump has signed an executive order authorising economic and travel sanctions against people who work on International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations of US citizens or US allies, such as Israel.
- Egypt has said Trump’s plan to displace millions of Palestinians from Gaza will “incite a return of fighting”, while Jordan has warned it will spread chaos in the Middle East and jeopardise its peace with Israel.