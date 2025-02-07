Live updates,

Trump sanctions ICC, as countries warn Gaza plan will cause chaos

Egypt says Trump’s plan to displace millions of Palestinians from Gaza will ‘incite a return of fighting’, while Jordan has warned it will spread chaos throughout the Middle East.

Palestinian men inspect the damage in a destroyed building in Jabalia
Palestinian men stand atop a destroyed building in Jabalia, north Gaza, on February 6, 2025 [AFP]
By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 7 Feb 2025
