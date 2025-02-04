Live updatesLive updates,
Trump tariffs live: US pauses Mexico, Canada tariffs after border deals
Pause on Mexico, Canada tariffs offers brief reprieve as Democrats question Elon Musk’s role in changes at key government bodies.
- Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day suspension on US tariffs after agreements were reached on border security.
- The Mexican and Canadian leaders agreed to send thousands of police to their borders with the US to fight drug trafficking and illegal migration.