Live updates,

Trump tariffs live: US pauses Mexico, Canada tariffs after border deals

Pause on Mexico, Canada tariffs offers brief reprieve as Democrats question Elon Musk’s role in changes at key government bodies.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on February 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. After signing a series of executive orders and proclamations, Trump spoke to reporters about a range of topics including recent negotiations with Mexico on tariffs. (L-R) Trump was joined in the Oval Office by Howard Lutnick, his nominee for Commerce Secretary, Former Executive Chairman of Fox Corp Rupert Murdoch and Oracle CTO Larry Ellison. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 4 Feb 2025
  • Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day suspension on US tariffs after agreements were reached on border security.
  • The Mexican and Canadian leaders agreed to send thousands of police to their borders with the US to fight drug trafficking and illegal migration.