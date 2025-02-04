Live updates,

LIVE: Israel’s Netanyahu to meet Trump in Washington amid Gaza ceasefire

Israeli prime minister to meet US president with focus on the paused war on Gaza.

U.S. President Trump hosts leaders for Abraham Accords signing ceremony at the White House in Washington
Video Duration 00 minutes 53 seconds 00:53

Trump compares Israel's 'tiny land' in the Middle East to a pen on his desk

By Maziar Motamedi
Published On 4 Feb 2025
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to meet President Donald Trump in Washington, DC. Speaking to reporters, Trump says he has “no guarantees” the Gaza ceasefire is going to hold.
  • A gunman has been shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank after he allegedly opened fire at a military checkpoint, wounding several people.