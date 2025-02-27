Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian, US diplomats meet in Istanbul

Russian and US officials meet in Istanbul for talks on resolving embassy issues as the two countries aim to restore ties.

A vehicle carrying the Russian delagation arrives at the residence of the US Consul General in Istanbul
A vehicle carrying the Russian delagation arrives at the residence of the US Consul General in Istanbul, Turkiye, February 27, 2025 [Dilara Senkaya/Reuters]
By Alex Kozul-Wright
Published On 27 Feb 2025
  • Russian and US diplomats meet in Turkiye to resolve disputes over the work of their respective embassies.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to a special EU summit on March 6 to discuss possible European “security guarantees”, European Council President Antonio Costa says.