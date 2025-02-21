Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel ramps up West Bank assault after bus blasts near Tel Aviv
Israel intensifies military operation in the occupied West Bank after bombs explode on empty buses near Tel Aviv without causing injuries.
- Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered an intensification of military operations in the occupied West Bank after three parked buses exploded in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, without casualties.
- Israeli media reports that Netanyahu has made new demands in talks with Hamas on phase two of the Gaza ceasefire.