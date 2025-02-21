Live updates,

LIVE: Israel ramps up West Bank assault after bus blasts near Tel Aviv

Israel intensifies military operation in the occupied West Bank after bombs explode on empty buses near Tel Aviv without causing injuries.

20 February 2025, Israel, Tel Aviv: Israeli forensics officers inspect one of the three empty buses that exploded in Tel Aviv's southern suburb of Bat Yam. Photo: Ilia Yefimovich/dpa (Photo by Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 21 Feb 2025
  • Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered an intensification of military operations in the occupied West Bank after three parked buses exploded in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, without casualties.
  • Israeli media reports that Netanyahu has made new demands in talks with Hamas on phase two of the Gaza ceasefire.