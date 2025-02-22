Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Six Israeli captives to be exchanged for 602 Palestinian prisoners
Hamas says it handed the missing remains of Israeli woman Shiri Bibas over to the Red Cross as next exchange of Gaza captives for Palestinian prisoners due.
- Six Israeli captives are scheduled to be released in Gaza today in exchange for 602 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
- Israeli forces have killed two Palestinian children, both 13 years old, in the occupied West Bank’s Jenin and Hebron.