LIVE: Six Israeli captives to be exchanged for 602 Palestinian prisoners

Hamas says it handed the missing remains of Israeli woman Shiri Bibas over to the Red Cross as next exchange of Gaza captives for Palestinian prisoners due.

BEIT LAHIA, GAZA - FEBRUARY 21: A view of the destruction as Palestinians continue to struggle for daily survival amid the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli attacks in Beith Laiha, Gaza on February 21, 2025. Over 2 million people in Gaza, a densely populated area of 2.3 million, have been displaced during the ongoing 15-month-long Israeli attacks targeting homes, hospitals, schools, and shelters. With essential needs like shelter, food, and clean water in dire shortage, Palestinians are battling harsh winter conditions in these difficult times. Photojournalist:Abdul Hakim Abu Riash
By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 22 Feb 2025