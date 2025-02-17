Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live news: Top US diplomat Rubio in Saudi Arabia on Middle East tour
Russia says delegation will meet US officials in Riyadh to discuss Ukraine war, stoking concern among European leaders.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is visiting Saudi Arabia, a day after saying during a visit to Israel that the Palestinian group Hamas “must be eradicated”.
- Moscow and Washington confirm senior officials will begin talks this week in Riyadh aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, sparking an emergency meeting of European leaders.