Trump live news: Top US diplomat Rubio in Saudi Arabia on Middle East tour

Russia says delegation will meet US officials in Riyadh to discuss Ukraine war, stoking concern among European leaders.

By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 17 Feb 2025
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is visiting Saudi Arabia, a day after saying during a visit to Israel that the Palestinian group Hamas “must be eradicated”.
  • Moscow and Washington confirm senior officials will begin talks this week in Riyadh aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, sparking an emergency meeting of European leaders.