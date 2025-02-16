Live updates,

LIVE: Israel, Hamas complete 6th swap; 4 Palestinian detainees hospitalised

Palestinian detainees say Israeli forces assaulted and insulted them until the moment of their release.

a young man embraces a child against a blue sky
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 16 Feb 2025
  • Israel and Hamas complete their sixth captive-prisoner swap, with three people held in Gaza released in exchange for 369 Palestinians detained in Israeli jails.
  • Four of the Palestinians released in the occupied West Bank are in critical condition and have been hospitalised, while others say Israeli forces assaulted and insulted them until the moment of their release.