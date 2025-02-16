Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel, Hamas complete 6th swap; 4 Palestinian detainees hospitalised
Palestinian detainees say Israeli forces assaulted and insulted them until the moment of their release.
- Israel and Hamas complete their sixth captive-prisoner swap, with three people held in Gaza released in exchange for 369 Palestinians detained in Israeli jails.
- Four of the Palestinians released in the occupied West Bank are in critical condition and have been hospitalised, while others say Israeli forces assaulted and insulted them until the moment of their release.