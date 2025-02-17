Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel, US share ‘common strategy’ on Gaza; truce talks set to resume
Netanyahu echoes Trump’s threats to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Gaza as truce talks are set to resume in Cairo.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel and the US share a “common strategy” on Gaza’s future and hails President Donald Trump’s plan to forcibly displace Palestinians from the enclave.
- Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, says talks on phase two of the Israel-Hamas truce will continue this week as Netanyahu’s office said Israeli negotiators would travel to Cairo on Monday to discuss continuing the first phase of the ceasefire deal.