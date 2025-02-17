Live updates,

LIVE: Israel, US share ‘common strategy’ on Gaza; truce talks set to resume

Netanyahu echoes Trump’s threats to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Gaza as truce talks are set to resume in Cairo.

A woman holds her hands up to her face as she cries
Video Duration 01 minutes 47 seconds 01:47

Northern Gaza in ruins: Palestinians face water shortages, destroyed homes and no basic services

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 17 Feb 2025
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel and the US share a “common strategy” on Gaza’s future and hails President Donald Trump’s plan to forcibly displace Palestinians from the enclave.
  • Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, says talks on phase two of the Israel-Hamas truce will continue this week as Netanyahu’s office said Israeli negotiators would travel to Cairo on Monday to discuss continuing the first phase of the ceasefire deal.