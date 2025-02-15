Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Gaza prepares for exchange of 3 Israeli captives for 369 Palestinians
Sixth exchange of captives for Palestinian prisoners due later today with release of three Israeli men held in Gaza.
- Three Israeli captives – Alexander Trufanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen and Yair Horn – are due to be released in Gaza today in exchange for the freeing of 369 Palestinians from Israeli jails.
- Hamas says it expects indirect negotiations with Israel to start next week on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.