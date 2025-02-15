Live updates,

LIVE: Gaza prepares for exchange of 3 Israeli captives for 369 Palestinians

Sixth exchange of captives for Palestinian prisoners due later today with release of three Israeli men held in Gaza.

HAN YUNIS, GAZA - FEBRUARY 14: Palestinians living in the rubble of destroyed houses or in makeshift tents in the city of Khan Yunis, which suffered great destruction during the 15-month-long attacks of the Israeli army, continue their daily life despite all the negativities on February 14, 2025 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Photojournalist:Abed Rahim Khatib
By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 15 Feb 2025
  • Three Israeli captives – Alexander Trufanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen and Yair Horn – are due to be released in Gaza today in exchange for the freeing of 369 Palestinians from Israeli jails.
  • Hamas says it expects indirect negotiations with Israel to start next week on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.