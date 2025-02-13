Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel issues more war threats; Egypt, Qatar scramble to rescue deal
Hamas says Saturday’s exchange may go ahead but that Israel is yet to meet its humanitarian commitments.
- Hamas officials hold talks in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, as mediators Egypt and Qatar race against time to save the fragile ceasefire deal in Gaza.
- Hamas official Mahmoud Merdawi says there are “positive signals” that three Israeli captives will be released as planned on Saturday, but says the group is yet to receive commitments from Israel that it would adhere to the truce deal.