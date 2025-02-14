Live updates,

LIVE: Israel warns of war as Hamas confirms 3 Gaza captives to be freed

Hamas confirms three more captives will be released on Saturday as Israel warns of war unless living captives are freed.

epa11893336 Shelters of Palestinians families who returned to northern Gaza, set up among the rubble of destroyed buildings amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Jabalya, northern Gaza Strip, 13 February 2025. Israel and Hamas implemented the first phase of a hostage release and ceasefire deal on 19 January 2025. More than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 14 Feb 2025
  • Hamas said it will release three Israeli captives from Gaza on Saturday as scheduled following talks with ceasefire mediators Egypt and Qatar.
  • Israel has said Hamas must release three living captives or Israeli forces will return to war in the Palestinian territory.