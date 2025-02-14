Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel warns of war as Hamas confirms 3 Gaza captives to be freed
Hamas confirms three more captives will be released on Saturday as Israel warns of war unless living captives are freed.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Hamas said it will release three Israeli captives from Gaza on Saturday as scheduled following talks with ceasefire mediators Egypt and Qatar.
- Israel has said Hamas must release three living captives or Israeli forces will return to war in the Palestinian territory.