Live updatesLive updates,
Donald Trump live news: Pentagon chief Hegseth says Ukraine war ‘must end’
Pete Hegseth says no US troops will be deployed to Ukraine as he makes first visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels.
- Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth tells NATO leaders in Brussels that ending the war in Ukraine is a top priority for US President Donald Trump’s administration.
- Trump’s push for NATO countries to boost defence spending is also expected to be on the agenda during Hegseth’s visit to NATO headquarters.