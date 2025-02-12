Live updates,

Donald Trump live news: Pentagon chief Hegseth says Ukraine war ‘must end’

Pete Hegseth says no US troops will be deployed to Ukraine as he makes first visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels.

United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth
Trump talks up ‘progress’ on Ukraine war after release of US prisoner

By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours
Published On 12 Feb 2025
  • Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth tells NATO leaders in Brussels that ending the war in Ukraine is a top priority for US President Donald Trump’s administration.
  • Trump’s push for NATO countries to boost defence spending is also expected to be on the agenda during Hegseth’s visit to NATO headquarters.