Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel steps up West Bank assault as Trump doubles down on Gaza plan
Trump says he’s committed to buying, owning Gaza as Israeli soldiers shoot dead a pregnant woman and two others in the Nur Shams refugee camp.
- Israeli forces kill three people in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City, as Palestinians continue to return to the north of the Strip after Israel’s military withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor.
- Israeli forces shoot dead three Palestinians, including a pregnant woman, in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.