LIVE: Israel steps up West Bank assault as Trump doubles down on Gaza plan

Trump says he’s committed to buying, owning Gaza as Israeli soldiers shoot dead a pregnant woman and two others in the Nur Shams refugee camp.

two soldiers patrol near an army vehicle in a town
Israel kills two women, including pregnant 23-year-old, in West Bank raid

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 10 Feb 2025
  • Israeli forces kill three people in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City, as Palestinians continue to return to the north of the Strip after Israel’s military withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor.
  • Israeli forces shoot dead three Palestinians, including a pregnant woman, in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.