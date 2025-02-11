Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Trump says Gaza truce should end as Hamas suspends captives release
Hamas says it is delaying the release of captives as it accuses Israel of delaying aid to Gaza.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Hamas suspends the next release of captives held in Gaza indefinitely, accusing Israel of violating the terms of the ceasefire deal, including killings and obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid.
- US President Donald Trump says the Gaza ceasefire deal should be cancelled if all the Israeli captives are not released by Saturday.