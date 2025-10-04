Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Trump tells Israel ‘stop bombing’ Gaza after Hamas ceasefire reply
US leader tells Israel it ‘must immediately stop’ bombing Gaza, says he believes Hamas is ‘ready for a lasting peace’.
Published On 4 Oct 2025
- Hamas has submitted its response to US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, with the group agreeing to hand over administration of the enclave to Palestinian technocrats and free all Israeli captives.
- The Palestinian group’s response did not address the crucial issue of its disarmament, but it said it was willing to “immediately enter” peace negotiations through mediators.