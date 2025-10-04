Live updates,

LIVE: Trump tells Israel ‘stop bombing’ Gaza after Hamas ceasefire reply

US leader tells Israel it ‘must immediately stop’ bombing Gaza, says he believes Hamas is ‘ready for a lasting peace’.

Palestinians mourn by the body of a relative who was killed in Israeli strikes in Deir al-Balah, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip on October 2, 2025. Israel's defence minister issued a final warning for residents in Gaza City to flee south on October 1, as the Palestinian Hamas movement weighed the latest US plan to end the war in the besieged Palestinian territory. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP)
By Alastair McCready

Published On 4 Oct 2025

