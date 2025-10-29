Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 63 in Gaza; Trump insists nothing will jeopardise truce

Among the dead are 24 children as Israeli military says one of its soldiers killed.

Wounded Palestinians, including children, receive medical treatment in an ambulance before being brought to Nasser Hospital after an Israeli strike on the Al-Mawasi tent area sheltering displaced families in southern Gaza, on October 29, 2025. Photojournalist:Abdallah F.s. Alattar
Video Duration 01 minutes 34 seconds 01:34

Israeli air strike hits residential area in Gaza City, killing and trapping civilians under rubble

By Lyndal Rowlands, Tim Hume and Patrick Keddie

Published On 29 Oct 2025

Save

  • Israeli forces have killed at least 63 people in Gaza overnight, including 24 children, according to medical sources, in violation of the US-brokered ceasefire.
  • US President Donald Trump says Israel “hit back” after a soldier was “taken out” but claims “nothing is going to jeopardise” the ceasefire. He also says Hamas has “to behave”.