LIVE: Israel kills 63 in Gaza; Trump insists nothing will jeopardise truce
Among the dead are 24 children as Israeli military says one of its soldiers killed.
Published On 29 Oct 2025
- Israeli forces have killed at least 63 people in Gaza overnight, including 24 children, according to medical sources, in violation of the US-brokered ceasefire.
- US President Donald Trump says Israel “hit back” after a soldier was “taken out” but claims “nothing is going to jeopardise” the ceasefire. He also says Hamas has “to behave”.