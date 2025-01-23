Live updatesLive updates,
Davos 2025 live: Trump to deliver first key speech at World Economic Forum
Newly inaugurated US president will address global elites via videolink as he sets out his vision for the world over the next four years.
- US President Donald Trump will speak remotely at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, delivering his first major speech to global business and political leaders starting at 16:00 GMT.
- While it’s unclear what he’ll address, the Russia-Ukraine war, the threat of steep tariffs, wars in the Middle East, and the rise of artificial intelligence are likely to be discussed.