Davos 2025 live: Trump to deliver first key speech at World Economic Forum

Newly inaugurated US president will address global elites via videolink as he sets out his vision for the world over the next four years.

Donald Trump at a podium in the White House.
By Alex Kozul-Wright
Published On 23 Jan 2025
  • US President Donald Trump will speak remotely at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, delivering his first major speech to global business and political leaders starting at 16:00 GMT.
  • While it’s unclear what he’ll address, the Russia-Ukraine war, the threat of steep tariffs, wars in the Middle East, and the rise of artificial intelligence are likely to be discussed.