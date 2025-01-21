Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli settlers attack West Bank villages as aid trucks reach Gaza
Israeli settlers and military raid occupied West Bank communities as 915 aid trucks enter Gaza on day two of ceasefire.
- The Palestinian Red Crescent said it treated at least 12 people for injuries after Israeli settlers rampaged through two occupied West Bank villages north of Jerusalem, where Palestinian homes, a nursery and a local business were burned.
- The Palestinian news agency Wafa reports that Israeli forces supported settlers during the overnight violence and dozens of Palestinians have been arrested in military raids in the West Bank, hours after Israel released 90 Palestinians as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal.