Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 10 in West Bank; 120 bodies found in Gaza over 2 days
Israeli attacks on occupied West Bank intensify as Trump’s UN pick says Israel has ‘biblical right’ to the Palestinian territory.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- At least 10 Palestinians have been killed and many wounded in an Israeli military raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, health officials say.
- US President Donald Trump’s UN ambassador pick says Israel has a “biblical right” to the occupied West Bank.