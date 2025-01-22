Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 10 in West Bank; 120 bodies found in Gaza over 2 days

Israeli attacks on occupied West Bank intensify as Trump’s UN pick says Israel has ‘biblical right’ to the Palestinian territory.

The Palestinian artist, who returned home after the ceasefire and hostage-prisoner swap deal between Hamas and Israel, paints pictures expressing determination, peace and hope on the rubble of houses as displaced Palestinians continue to return their houses in Rafah, Gaza on January 20, 2025. Photojournalist:Mahmoud Bassam
Published On 22 Jan 2025
  • At least 10 Palestinians have been killed and many wounded in an Israeli military raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, health officials say.
  • US President Donald Trump’s UN ambassador pick says Israel has a “biblical right” to the occupied West Bank.