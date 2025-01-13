Live updates,

Los Angeles wildfires live news: Death toll in California rises to 24

Firefighters battle massive wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, with officials warning of incoming dangerous winds that could whip up the blazes further.

Firefighters work to clear a firebreak as the Palisades Fire, one of several simultaneous blazes that have ripped across Los Angeles County, burns in Mandeville Canyon, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 12, 2025. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Video Duration 01 minutes 55 seconds 01:55

Before and after images show destruction of LA fires

By Nils Adler
Published On 13 Jan 2025
  • Wildfires have killed at least 24 people in what California Governor Gavin Newsom says could be the most devastating natural disaster in US history, one that has destroyed thousands of homes and forced 100,000 people to evacuate.
  • The so-called Santa Ana winds, a weather phenomenon, are helping drive the wildfires in Los Angeles and are likely to worsen.