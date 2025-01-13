Live updatesLive updates,
Los Angeles wildfires live news: Death toll in California rises to 24
Firefighters battle massive wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, with officials warning of incoming dangerous winds that could whip up the blazes further.
- Wildfires have killed at least 24 people in what California Governor Gavin Newsom says could be the most devastating natural disaster in US history, one that has destroyed thousands of homes and forced 100,000 people to evacuate.
- The so-called Santa Ana winds, a weather phenomenon, are helping drive the wildfires in Los Angeles and are likely to worsen.