Israel attacks Lebanon live: Nonstop bombing as Hezbollah leader mourned
Israel’s bombardment continues across Lebanon after 33 people were killed in strikes on Saturday, while Hezbollah mourns slain leader Hassan Nasrallah.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel’s warplanes continue nonstop bombardment in Beirut, as Israeli attacks kill 33 across Lebanon on Saturday, according to Health Ministry officials.
- Lebanon declares three days of mourning for Hassan Nasrallah after the longtime Hezbollah leader was killed in an Israeli air strike.