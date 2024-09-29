Live updates,

Israel attacks Lebanon live: Nonstop bombing as Hezbollah leader mourned

Israel’s bombardment continues across Lebanon after 33 people were killed in strikes on Saturday, while Hezbollah mourns slain leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Smoke rises at the site of Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 29 Sep 2024
  • Israel’s warplanes continue nonstop bombardment in Beirut, as Israeli attacks kill 33 across Lebanon on Saturday, according to Health Ministry officials.
  • Lebanon declares three days of mourning for Hassan Nasrallah after the longtime Hezbollah leader was killed in an Israeli air strike.