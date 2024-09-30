Live updatesLive updates,
Israel attacks Lebanon live: Israel expands strikes on Beirut as 105 killed
Israel’s army has bombed Kola, outside of the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs, for the first time during its offensive.
- Israel has bombed the Kola area of Beirut in its first attack on the Lebanese capital outside of the southern suburbs since the beginning of its expanded offensive.
- Lebanon’s Health Ministry says Israeli attacks have killed 105 people in the last 24 hours as army jets continue nonstop bombardment across the country.