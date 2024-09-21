Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Inconceivable toll of human suffering’ in Gaza

Israeli military attacks continue across the Gaza Strip, including fierce fighting and deadly strikes in Rafah.

Bodies of Palestinians, who lost their lives in Israeli attack, are brought to Al-Ahli Baptist hospital
The bodies of Palestinians who lost their lives in an Israeli attack in Gaza City are brought to the al-Ahli Arab Hospital on September 20 [Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu]
By Alastair Mccready and Ted Regencia
Published On 21 Sep 2024
  • The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has addressed the Security Council on the “tragic” events in the Middle East, noting the “catastrophic” humanitarian situation in Gaza.
  • Hezbollah has confirmed that Ibrahim Aqil, “one of its top leaders”, was among 14 killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday.