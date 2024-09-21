Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Inconceivable toll of human suffering’ in Gaza
Israeli military attacks continue across the Gaza Strip, including fierce fighting and deadly strikes in Rafah.
- The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has addressed the Security Council on the “tragic” events in the Middle East, noting the “catastrophic” humanitarian situation in Gaza.
- Hezbollah has confirmed that Ibrahim Aqil, “one of its top leaders”, was among 14 killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday.