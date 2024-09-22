Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel claims 400 attacks on Hezbollah sites

Israel’s military pounds Lebanon in its largest exchange of fire with Hezbollah since the war on Gaza began.

a woman embraces the body of a child wrapped in a white cloth
A woman mourns as she holds the shrouded body of her child who was killed during an Israeli strike on the Zeitoun school in Gaza City [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 22 Sep 2024
  • Israel’s military launched 400 attacks on Lebanon on Saturday and Hezbollah fired rockets at the Ramat David base near the city of Haifa, in their largest exchange of fire since the war on Gaza began.
  • Israeli forces killed at least 30 Palestinians in Gaza, including 22 displaced Palestinians in an attack on the Zeitoun School in Gaza City.