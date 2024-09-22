Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel claims 400 attacks on Hezbollah sites
Israel’s military pounds Lebanon in its largest exchange of fire with Hezbollah since the war on Gaza began.
- Israel’s military launched 400 attacks on Lebanon on Saturday and Hezbollah fired rockets at the Ramat David base near the city of Haifa, in their largest exchange of fire since the war on Gaza began.
- Israeli forces killed at least 30 Palestinians in Gaza, including 22 displaced Palestinians in an attack on the Zeitoun School in Gaza City.