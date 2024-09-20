Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli attacks kill dozens in Gaza, West Bank
Israeli soldiers filmed pushing the bodies of four Palestinians off a roof in the West Bank’s Qabatiya.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Gaza’s civil defence says 12 Palestinians have been killed in two Israeli attacks on Gaza City after Israeli bombardment leaves at least 28 dead across the Gaza Strip on Thursday.
- Video captures Israeli soldiers pushing bodies off a roof as Israeli raid leaves five Palestinians dead in Qabatiya in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli army says it is investigating.