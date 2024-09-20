Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli attacks kill dozens in Gaza, West Bank

Israeli soldiers filmed pushing the bodies of four Palestinians off a roof in the West Bank’s Qabatiya.

men in orange vests with head torches look through a destroyed building
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 20 Sep 2024
  • Gaza’s civil defence says 12 Palestinians have been killed in two Israeli attacks on Gaza City after Israeli bombardment leaves at least 28 dead across the Gaza Strip on Thursday.
  • Video captures Israeli soldiers pushing bodies off a roof as Israeli raid leaves five Palestinians dead in Qabatiya in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli army says it is investigating.