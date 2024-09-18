Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hezbollah blames Israel for Lebanon pager blasts
Hezbollah blames Israel for the blasts which came hours after Israel’s leaders added Lebanon border to war goals.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Hezbollah said it holds Israel “fully responsible” for pager explosions across Lebanon, which killed at least nine people and wounded 2,750 others, including a young girl. At least 200 of the wounded are in critical condition.
- Israel declined to comment on the detonations. The simultaneous explosions came less than 24 hours after the Israeli cabinet expanded goals for the war on Gaza to include returning residents displaced by Hezbollah’s attacks in northern Israel to their homes.