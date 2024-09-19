Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Lebanon on edge as new blasts kill 20, wound 450
Second wave of device explosions come a day after similar blasts killed 12 people, including two children, and wounded nearly 3,000.
- More communication devices exploded in coordinated attacks across Lebanon, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 450, officials said, a day after simultaneous explosions of pagers used by Hezbollah killed 12 people and wounded thousands.
- Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared the start of a “new phase” in the war, saying after months of fighting against Hamas in Gaza, “the centre of gravity is shifting to the north by diverting resources and forces”.