Israel’s war on Gaza live: Lebanon on edge as new blasts kill 20, wound 450

Second wave of device explosions come a day after similar blasts killed 12 people, including two children, and wounded nearly 3,000.

Mourners carry the coffin of Mohammed Mahdi, son of Hezbollah legislator Ali Ammar, who was killed Tuesday after his handheld pager exploded, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
By Zaheena Rasheed and Alastair McCready
Published On 19 Sep 2024
  • More communication devices exploded in coordinated attacks across Lebanon, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 450, officials said, a day after simultaneous explosions of pagers used by Hezbollah killed 12 people and wounded thousands.
  • Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared the start of a “new phase” in the war, saying after months of fighting against Hamas in Gaza, “the centre of gravity is shifting to the north by diverting resources and forces”.