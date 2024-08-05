Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: 80% of victims of school bombings are children
Israeli forces bomb two more schools in Gaza City, killing at least 30 displaced Palestinians, most of them children, rescuers say.
- Israeli forces bombed two more schools in Gaza City, killing at least 30 displaced Palestinians. Some 80 percent of the victims at Hassan Salama and al-Nasr schools were children, rescuers said.
- Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian again pledged to retaliate over the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, telling visiting Jordanian foreign minister that Israel made a “big mistake” in killing the Hamas leader.