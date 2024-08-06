Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: At least 40 Palestinians killed over past 24 hours

Israeli attacks kill dozens of civilians across Gaza as UN rights chief says de-escalation ‘urgently’ needed in region.

DEIR AL-BALAH, GAZA - AUGUST 05: A child, injured in an Israeli attack, is being been taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, Gaza on August 5, 2024. The Israeli military has launched an attack on a motorcycle in the Az-Zawayda area of Gaza, resulting in casualties. Photojournalist:Ashraf Amra
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 6 Aug 2024
  • Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that at least 40 people were killed and 71 injured in Israeli attack over the past 24 hours.
  • The bodies of 80 unidentified Palestinians who were taken by Israeli forces have been returned to Gaza and buried in a mass grave, Gaza’s Civil Defence agency says.