Israel war on Gaza live: At least 40 Palestinians killed over past 24 hours
Israeli attacks kill dozens of civilians across Gaza as UN rights chief says de-escalation ‘urgently’ needed in region.
- Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that at least 40 people were killed and 71 injured in Israeli attack over the past 24 hours.
- The bodies of 80 unidentified Palestinians who were taken by Israeli forces have been returned to Gaza and buried in a mass grave, Gaza’s Civil Defence agency says.