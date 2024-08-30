Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: WHO says polio vaccination to start on Sunday
Planned start of polio vaccination in Gaza as World Health Organization says time-specific pauses in fighting agreed.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The World Health Organization has announced that Israel has agreed to limited “humanitarian pauses” to allow for vital polio vaccinations in Gaza, but they will only happen in “certain places at certain times”.
- WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pauses are set to begin on September 1, with teams on the ground needing the next 48 hours to ensure logistics are in place for the rollout of a vaccination campaign.