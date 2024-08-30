Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: WHO says polio vaccination to start on Sunday

Planned start of polio vaccination in Gaza as World Health Organization says time-specific pauses in fighting agreed.

A Palestinian girl, wounded in an Israeli strike, receives treatment at a hospital, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, August 29, 2024. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 30 Aug 2024
  • The World Health Organization has announced that Israel has agreed to limited “humanitarian pauses” to allow for vital polio vaccinations in Gaza, but they will only happen in “certain places at certain times”.
  • WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pauses are set to begin on September 1, with teams on the ground needing the next 48 hours to ensure logistics are in place for the rollout of a vaccination campaign.