Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel bombards Gaza, besieges West Bank’s Jenin
Israel kills 12 in latest Gaza attacks as Israeli forces besiege Jenin city in the occupied West Bank restricting food, water and cutting power, internet access.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- At least 12 Palestinians have been killed in recent Israeli attacks across Gaza, including in Jabalia in the north and Khan Younis in the south, Gaza’s civil defence reports.
- Siege of Jenin city by Israeli forces leaves Palestinian residents without food, water, electricity or internet access, as the most intense military raid on the occupied West Bank in decades continues.