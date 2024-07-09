Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Two Gaza City hospitals close on Israeli orders

Israeli army evacuation orders causing ‘continuous displacement’ for almost 2 million in Gaza, with even sick and injured forced to flee hospitals, says Red Crescent.

several men carry a body in a blanket
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 9 Jul 2024
  • Patients and staff flee the al-Ahli Arab Hospital and the Patient’s Friends Benevolent Society Hospital after the Israeli military issues another mass evacuation order for parts of Gaza City.
  • Nearly 2 million Palestinians in Gaza are experiencing “continuous displacement”, with even the sick and injured forced to flee, says a Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) spokesperson.