Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Dozens killed as Israelis attack fourth school

Israeli missiles hit tents sheltering displaced people killing at least 29 in fourth attack on Gaza schools in four days.

a young boy cries out as he helps carry a person on a stretcher through a crowded hospital entry
Injured Palestinians, including children, are brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for treatment after Israeli military attacks in Deir el-Balah, Gaza, on Tuesday [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Images]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 10 Jul 2024
  • An Israeli air strike has killed 29 Palestinians sheltering in tents outside a school in Abassan town, near Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the territory’s Government Media Office reports.
  • The attack is the fourth Israeli strike to hit a school building being used as a shelter in Gaza in four days and comes after Israel issued new mass evacuation orders for parts of Khan Younis and Gaza City, forcing tens of thousands to flee and causing the closure of three key hospitals.