Israel’s war on Gaza live: Dozens killed as Israelis attack fourth school
Israeli missiles hit tents sheltering displaced people killing at least 29 in fourth attack on Gaza schools in four days.
- An Israeli air strike has killed 29 Palestinians sheltering in tents outside a school in Abassan town, near Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the territory’s Government Media Office reports.
- The attack is the fourth Israeli strike to hit a school building being used as a shelter in Gaza in four days and comes after Israel issued new mass evacuation orders for parts of Khan Younis and Gaza City, forcing tens of thousands to flee and causing the closure of three key hospitals.