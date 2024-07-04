Live updatesLive updates,
UK general election 2024 results live: Exit poll points to Labour victory
The exit poll carried out by polling company Ipsos, and paid for by BBC News, ITV News and Sky News, says Starmer’s Labour Party predicted to win the general election.
Video Duration 02 minutes 33 seconds
- An exit poll carried out by polling company Ipsos, and paid for by the BBC, ITV and Sky says Starmer’s Labour Party will win the general election with 410 seats. The final outcome of the election should be clear by early on Friday.
- The exit poll put the Conservatives on 131 seats – its worst-ever performance – and the Liberal Democrats on 61. Support for the Scottish National Party (SNP) was predicted to have slumped to just 10 seats, compared with 48 at the last election.