Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel used Gaza cancer hospital as army base

Israeli soldiers posed for photographs outside the destroyed Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza while using it as a military base.

a man carries an injured girl in his arms out of an ambulance
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 16 Jul 2024
  • Turkey condemns Israel’s military for damaging Gaza’s only specialised cancer hospital after using it as a military base for months.
  • Six Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the Palestine Red Crescent says.