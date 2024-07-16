Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel used Gaza cancer hospital as army base
Israeli soldiers posed for photographs outside the destroyed Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza while using it as a military base.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Turkey condemns Israel’s military for damaging Gaza’s only specialised cancer hospital after using it as a military base for months.
- Six Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the Palestine Red Crescent says.