Israel’s war on Gaza live: 48 killed in three air strikes in 1 hour in Gaza

Israeli strikes continue across the Gaza Strip, including on a UN-run school sheltering displaced people and near a UN operations centre for humanitarian aid.

By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 17 Jul 2024
  • At least 48 people were killed in three Israeli air strikes in less than one hour on Tuesday, Gaza’s civil defence agency said.
  • The attacks killed at least 25 people at a UN-run school in central Gaza’s Nuseirat area, 18 were killed in southern Khan Younis, and five people were killed in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, according to reports.