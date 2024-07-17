Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: 48 killed in three air strikes in 1 hour in Gaza
Israeli strikes continue across the Gaza Strip, including on a UN-run school sheltering displaced people and near a UN operations centre for humanitarian aid.
- At least 48 people were killed in three Israeli air strikes in less than one hour on Tuesday, Gaza’s civil defence agency said.
- The attacks killed at least 25 people at a UN-run school in central Gaza’s Nuseirat area, 18 were killed in southern Khan Younis, and five people were killed in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, according to reports.