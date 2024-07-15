Live updatesLive updates,
Donald Trump rally shooting live: Republicans gear up for Trump nomination
Trump says he is preparing a new speech for the Republican National Convention, aiming to unite the country after attempt on his life.
- Former US President Donald Trump has arrived in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to receive the party’s formal nomination for the 2024 presidential race.
- Trump has said after the attempt on his life a day earlier he is rewriting “an extremely tough speech” about Biden’s “horrible administration” he had prepared for the event, hoping to unite the country.