Donald Trump rally shooting live: Republicans gear up for Trump nomination

Trump says he is preparing a new speech for the Republican National Convention, aiming to unite the country after attempt on his life.

A police officer stands guard as preparations for the Republican National Convention are under way in Milwaukee, Wisconsin [Brian Snyder/Reuters]
By Tamila Varshalomidze and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 15 Jul 2024
  • Former US President Donald Trump has arrived in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to receive the party’s formal nomination for the 2024 presidential race.
  • Trump has said after the attempt on his life a day earlier he is rewriting “an extremely tough speech” about Biden’s “horrible administration” he had prepared for the event, hoping to unite the country.